Tree-destroying beetle causing concern in Longmeadow

Town trying to see whether there's a large infestation of the emerald ash borer

Sy Becker Published:
emerald ash borer trap
This is a close-up picture of one of the purple traps that have been set up around the town of Longmeadow to determine the extent of the emerald ash borer infestation.

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A small beetle has become a big cause for concern in the town of Longmeadow. The emerald ash borer is an invasive species of insect that- as its name suggests- can destroy ash trees.

Adult beetles lay their eggs on ash trees, and once those hatch, the larvae attack the trees- ultimately causing the trees to die within a number of years.

Emerald Ash Borer

22News spoke Friday with the town’s tree warden and members of Longmeadow’s tree committee. They are fearful that thousands of ash trees on both private and town property could be attacked by the beetles, which are indigenous to Asia. The concern has arisen after some tree damage has been found on conservation land near the Connecticut River in Longmeadow.

To see how much of a problem this is, the town has set up sticky traps on ash trees around the community. Within about 30 days, they should get an idea of whether the damage at the conservation area was an isolated incident, or whether there is a larger infestation in the town.

If the emerald ash borer is indeed found to be a big problem in Longmeadow, there are natural methods to deal with the issue. Some small wasps serve as predators against the emerald ash borer, and they may be introduced in order to deal with the destructive pests.

