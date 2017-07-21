Transportation Secretary inspects infrastructure improvements in Longmeadow

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – State Secretary of Transportation Stephanie Pollack visited western Massachusetts on Friday to check up on $3.5 million in local infrastructure improvements.

She started her tour at the Lubavitcher Yeshiva Academy in Longmeadow.

The stop illustrated the importance of road work. Specifically, new sidewalks for many of the Jewish students who walk to temple along Converse Street.

The Converse Street project will also include a new road surface, upgraded crosswalks, and new curbing. Bicycle paths will also be integrated into the $3.6 million project.

District Highway Director Patrick Paul told 22News the notorious Longmeadow curve is on the radar too.

“The Longmeadow curve is being looked at,” Paul explained. “Along with a bigger picture of the future viaduct alternatives.”

The Longmeadow curve on Interstate 91 has been a long-time concern for drivers who are forced to merge and exit in a very short distance. Secretary Pollack toured the area, where Accidents are common, alongside lawmakers and community leaders.