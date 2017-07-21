Teens laugh as man drowns

A group of Florida teens mock and laugh at man who drowned in Retention Pond.

(WESH) Calling it “beyond heartless,” Cocoa police are denouncing a video that shows a man drowning and crying out in distress, while five teens watch and laugh.

Jamel Dunn, 31, of Cocoa, drowned in a retention pond in Cocoa on July 9, police said.

His body was not discovered until July 12.

Shortly after the discovery, a video surfaced on social media that shows Dunn in the water while teenagers nearby mock and curse him, police said.

Dunn cries out, and a burst of laughter ensues from the teens, one of whom recorded the video on a phone, police said.

