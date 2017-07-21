Springfield police continue crackdown on drug dealers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police conducted another raid Thursday night, taking more heroin and cocaine off the streets.

30 year old Christopher Anderson of Springfield was arrested at 75 Albemarle Street. Police recovered 155 bags of heroin, 9.5 grams of crack cocaine, 51 grams of cocaine and 27 doses of suboxone. Police also recovered $2446 in cash.

Captain Brian Keenan told 22News it was a joint effort between the Springfield police narcotics unit, the Mason Square C-3 unit and the street crimes unit.

Anderson faces charges including possession with intent to distribute Class A, possession with intent to distribute Class B, two counts of distribution Class B and trafficking cocaine. Three customers were also arrested.