Solar-powered speed indicators being installed in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee is using solar energy to try and reduce the incidence of speeding throughout the city.

Mayor Richard Kos told 22News that he plans to put solar-powered speed indicator signs across Chicopee.

Kos said the decision to use solar power allows for the town to be less reliant on non-renewable electricity.

“It makes us less dependent on power on our locations,” Kos told 22News. “It makes these locations independent of energy needs. More importantly, it allows us for more flexibility where we think there are speeding issues.”

Mayor Kos said there are already seven new solar powered signs in the process of going up in Chicopee.