Solar-powered speed indicators being installed in Chicopee

Kos cites energy independence and flexibility as factors for choosing solar-powered signs

By Published: Updated:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee is using solar energy to try and reduce the incidence of speeding throughout the city.

Mayor Richard Kos told 22News that he plans to put solar-powered speed indicator signs across Chicopee.

Kos said the decision to use solar power allows for the town to be less reliant on non-renewable electricity.

“It makes us less dependent on power on our locations,” Kos told 22News. “It makes these locations independent of energy needs. More importantly, it allows us for more flexibility where we think there are speeding issues.”

Mayor Kos said there are already seven new solar powered signs in the process of going up in Chicopee.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s