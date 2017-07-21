Sean Spicer resigning as White House press secretary

Source says he is resigning due to appointment of new communications director

KEN THOMAS and JULIE PACE, Associated Press Published: Updated:
Sean Spicer
White House press secretary Sean Spicer points to a questioner during the daily news briefing at the White House in Washington, Monday, June 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House press secretary Sean Spicer is resigning his position, according to two people with knowledge of the decision.

One of those people said Spicer is quitting because of objections over the appointment of a new White House communications director, New York financier Anthony Scaramucci.

The people with knowledge of the decision insisted on anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the personnel matter publicly.

 

