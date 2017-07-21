Sand sculpting fest draws artists from all over the world

The first place prize is $5,000

Associated Press Published:
Melineige Beauregard, of Quebec, Canada works on her sculpture at the Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival, Friday, July 21, 2017, in Revere, Mass. The festival runs though Sunday. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

REVERE, Mass. (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to attend a sand sculpting festival on a Massachusetts beach this weekend.

The International Sand Sculpting Festival on Revere Beach got underway Friday morning. The festival runs through Sunday.

The competition draws sand sculptors from all over the United States and the world, from countries as close as Canada and as far away as Russia.

The first place prize is $5,000.

Sculptures include a 20-foot-wide depiction of the U.S.S. Constitution and a 10-foot-tall lighthouse.

___

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s