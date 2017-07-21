Renovated Pulaski Park officially reopens in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A landmark park celebrated its grand re-opening in Northampton on Friday as the renovations to Pulaski Park have been completed.

The Pulaski Park expansion and rehabilitation project has been in the works for four years. The Park, located next to City Hall, has been expanded by 25 percent, and its now handicap accessible.

The newly renovated park also now offers access to Northampton’s 12 miles of bike trail.

Lani Tzmaneagan told 22News that this renovated park is very different from the one she remembers.

“It’s kinda where we came to do shady stuff as teenagers,” Tzmaneagan said. “So we’re kind of surprised to see it like this, but really glad our kids can run and play and stuff.”

Residents, city workers, and organizers gathered alongside Mayor David Narkewicz to take in the results of the $3.6 million renovation.

The park, also includes a new staircase, that connects two areas of the park. It also comes with plenty of outdoor space.

Northampton used $800,000 from two PARC grants. The PARC Program helps cities and towns improve their parks and outdoor spaces.