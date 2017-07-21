Public pool crowded in the summer heat

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – With the temperatures back up near 90 degrees, many families found their neighborhood swimming pools the ideal place to cool off.

At the Sara Jane Sherman Memorial Pool in Chicopee, however, some sweltering families had to wait in a line in order to get in. They were informed that the pool was already packed with people who had gotten there first.

Stephanie Kupta told 22News that this public pool is vital to her family. She is there every day.

“Very important- when in hot weather, it refreshes us,” Kupta said.

Because of the popularity of this state-run pool, it is now open an extra hour each day, until 7:00 P.M.