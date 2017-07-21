Pittsfield to NYC train service could become a reality

BOSTON (WWLP) – More transportation options could be coming to the Berkshires. The state is considering adding rail service between Pittsfield and New York City, a move that lawmakers say could improve access to jobs and revenue.

The distance between Pittsfield and New York is more than 100 miles, and for those without cars, ground travel is limited. The proposed service would be seasonal; running from Memorial Day in May to Columbus Day in October.

In this year’s budget, Governor Charlie Baker approved creation of a working group to study setting up the rail service.

Senator Adam Hinds (D-Pittsfield) told 22News that connecting the two states by rail could increase revenue to the region, and help people find jobs.

“Folks have said ‘I would love to move to Massachusetts and still have a job in New York City, if there was reliable transportation,’” Hinds said.

The state will likely look at connecting existing rails, including an Amtrak route from Albany to New York City.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is expected to set up the group by October. Under the plan, the working group is expected to release their findings by March of next year.