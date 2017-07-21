New law brings cheaper EpiPens to Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts will soon have access to cheaper EpiPens.

A newly passed law proposed by State Senator Eric Lesser makes it allows state institutions to save money by buying EpiPens in bulk.

Fire and police departments, schools, and other municipal agencies will be able to buy EpiPens and have them available for people suffering from a severe allergic reaction.

“One child could need four, five, six, even seven EpiPens in all the different places where they go and spend their time,” Massachusetts Senator Eric Lesser told 22News. “And the price was exploding.”

Mylan raised the cost for a two-pack EpiPen set from $100 to over $600 in 2016.

Senator Lesser expects at least 100 cities and towns in Massachusetts to take advantage of the law.