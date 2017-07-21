New law brings cheaper EpiPens to Massachusetts

The cost for a two-pack EpiPen set raised from $100 to over $600 in 2016

By Published:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts will soon have access to cheaper EpiPens.

A newly passed law proposed by State Senator Eric Lesser makes it allows state institutions to save money by buying EpiPens in bulk.

Fire and police departments, schools, and other municipal agencies will be able to buy EpiPens and have them available for people suffering from a severe allergic reaction.

“One child could need four, five, six, even seven EpiPens in all the different places where they go and spend their time,” Massachusetts Senator Eric Lesser told 22News. “And the price was exploding.”

Mylan raised the cost for a two-pack EpiPen set from $100 to over $600 in 2016.

Senator Lesser expects at least 100 cities and towns in Massachusetts to take advantage of the law.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s