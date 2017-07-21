“Movies in the Park” series kicks-off with “Homeward Bound”

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – If you’re looking for Friday night family fun, you can head to Springfield for a free outdoor movie.

Friday night marked the first week of Springfield’s Movies in the Park series.

Dozens of people took advantage of this mild Friday night to watch a screening of “Homeward Bound” on an inflatable screen in Forest Park.

“What they’re doing here not only show that Springfield is a good city, its bringing entertainment to the city,” said Julius Kenney of Springfield. “Letting kids and families come together relax and watch a movie during the summer night.”

Here is the full schedule for the “Movies in the Park” series:

Monday, July 17- Kenefick Park: Homeward Bound

Wednesday, July 19- Blunt Park: Homeward Bound

Friday, July 21- Forest Park: Homeward Bound

Monday, July 24- Kenefick Park: Tarzan

Wednesday, July 26- Blunt Park: Tarzan

Friday, July 28- Forest Park: Tarzan

Monday, July 31- Kenefick Park: Up

Wednesday, August 2- Blunt Park: Up

Friday, August 4- Forest Park: Up