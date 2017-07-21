“Movies in the Park” series kicks-off with “Homeward Bound”

By Published:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – If you’re looking for Friday night family fun, you can head to Springfield for a free outdoor movie.

Friday night marked the first week of Springfield’s Movies in the Park series.

Dozens of people took advantage of this mild Friday night to watch a screening of “Homeward Bound” on an inflatable screen in Forest Park.

“What they’re doing here not only show that Springfield is a good city, its bringing entertainment to the city,” said Julius Kenney of Springfield. “Letting kids and families come together relax and watch a movie during the summer night.”

Here is the full schedule for the “Movies in the Park” series:

  • Monday, July 17- Kenefick Park: Homeward Bound
  • Wednesday, July 19- Blunt Park: Homeward Bound
  • Friday, July 21- Forest Park: Homeward Bound
  • Monday, July 24- Kenefick Park: Tarzan
  • Wednesday, July 26- Blunt Park: Tarzan
  • Friday, July 28- Forest Park: Tarzan
  • Monday, July 31- Kenefick Park: Up
  • Wednesday, August 2- Blunt Park: Up
  • Friday, August 4- Forest Park: Up

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s