Mother of 2016 Ludlow victim: “This murder has left me without a son”

SPRINGFIELD Mass. (WWLP) – Hampden Superior Court Judge Tina Page on Friday sentenced Jorge Concepcion-Pesquera to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 25 years.

A jury on Thursday found Concepcion-Pesquera guilty of second degree murder for shooting and killing 26-year-old Larry Santiago Jr.

Santiago was shot and killed while the two men were sitting in his BMW outside the Open Door Cafe in Ludlow in March of 2016.

Larry Santiago’s mother delivered the victim impact statement before sentencing. She told 22News Santiago’s murder has left a huge hole in her family.

“This murder has impacted my family and me tremendously, now there is a void in our lives that can never be filled, this murder has left me without a son, my children with one less sibling and my grandchildren without a father,” Santiago said.

Assistant District Attorney Eduardo Velazquez said, at the time of the murder, Santiago and Concepcion-Pesquera were friends celebrating the birthday of a mutual friend.

Concepcion-Pesquera shot Santiago after he felt disrespected when he told him to get out of his car.

” All the defendant had to do was get out of Mr.Santiago’s car,” Judge Tina Page said.

Santiago would have been 28 on Sunday.