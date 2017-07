CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – Monster Jam®, the world’s premier Monster Jam® truck series, is returning to the Stafford Motor Speedway this weekend! El Toro Loco driver Kayla Blood told us what we can expect.

Monster Jam®

July 22nd: 1pm & 7pm

July 23rd: 1pm

Stafford Motor Speedway, Stafford Springs, CT

For tickets call (800) 754-3000 or go to ticketmaster.com

Promotional consideration provided by: Monster Jam®