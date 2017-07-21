Mom arrested for towing kids in wagon

Alana Donahue was not intoxicated, police said

By Published: Updated:
A photo taken by a witness shows two children in a red wagon after they were towed behind their mother's car in Springfield Wednesday evening. (Springfield, OR Police Department)

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. (AP) – An Oregon mother has been accused of endangering her two young children by towing them behind her car in a little red wagon.

Springfield police said 27-year-old Alana Donahue was arrested July 12, 2017 after at least four motorists reported seeing the car pulling the plastic wagon.

Drivers said the woman waved at vehicles to pass as she slowly drove in circles in a roundabout.

Lt. Scott McKee tells The Register-Guard that the woman told officers she just wanted to show the kids a good time, and didn’t understand the problem. He said she was not intoxicated.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s