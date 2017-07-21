Man killed by garbage truck identified by DA’s office

Stephen F. Peters of Hardwick died after dump truck driver lost control of vehicle

By Published: Updated:

WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – A 62 year-old man has been identified as the person killed after being struck by a garbage truck in Ware Thursday morning.

Mary Carey of the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office told 22News that Stephen F. Peters of Hardwick died following the incident on Church Street.

Carey says that around 9:30 A.M., the driver of a garbage truck lost control of the vehicle, striking Peters, who was doing yard work at the time.

Ware police, state troopers assigned to the Northwestern District Attorney’s office, the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, State Police Crime Scene Services, and the State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Section are all looking into what led up to the crash.

The driver of the truck was taken to Baystate Mary Lane Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

