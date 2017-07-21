Man convicted of 2016 Ludlow murder to be sentenced Friday

It was the first homicide in Ludlow since 2007

Jorge Concepcion-Pesquera (Credit: Hampden District Attorney’s Office)

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man convicted of shooting and killing another man in Ludlow is scheduled to be sentenced Friday.

A jury found 20-year-old Jorge Concepcion-Pesquera guilty of second-degree murder on Thursday in the March 2016 shooting death of 26-year-old Larry Santiago, Jr.

Santiago was shot and killed outside the Open Door Cafe in Ludlow.

Concepcion-Pesquera is accused of shooting Santiago multiple times outside the cafe early in the morning on March 13. Police say Santiago was inside his white BMW vehicle when he was killed.

Concepcion-Pesquera disappeared after the shooting but turned himself in, in New York City about a week later.

Concepion-Pesquera is expected to be sentenced in Hampden Superior Court at 11:00 a.m.

