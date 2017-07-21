Man arrested after allegedly shooting at Framingham police officers

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A suspect is in custody after police say he fired at officers in Framingham.

The suspect has been identified as Justin Breakspear. Police were called to the Slice of New York pizza shop around 6:15 p.m.Thursday night for a civil matter between Breakspear and a woman.

Due to his criminal history, many officers were called to the shop, and as soon as they arrived, shots were fired.

Framingham police warned residents in the area of the incident to shelter in place.

Breakspear then allegedly went up to the roof of the pizza shop, where a standoff ensued. Police were eventually able to get him down from the roof and he was arrested.

The shelter in place advisory was lifted after about an hour. No officers were injured in the incident.