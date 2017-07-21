Habitat for Humanity celebrating 30 years in Springfield area

61 homes built for deserving families since 1987

Sy Becker Published:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Habitat for Humanity of Greater Springfield reached a milestone Friday.

It has been 30 years since Habitat built the first of its 61 homes in Hampden County for deserving families. Their latest home is under construction in Springfield’s Upper Hill neighborhood, and will be finished within a few months.

Habitat’s executive director, Jennifer Schimmel, told 22News that they have a very unique home-building program.

“The most unique thing that we achieve is partnership with our families; that they put in ‘sweat equity.’ They physically build the structure with us, and then, we provide them with a no-interest loan. Then, they can truly afford the opportunity,” Schimmel said.

To mark their milestone, Habitat for Humanity received recognition from Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno on the steps of City Hall Friday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s