Habitat for Humanity celebrating 30 years in Springfield area

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Habitat for Humanity of Greater Springfield reached a milestone Friday.

It has been 30 years since Habitat built the first of its 61 homes in Hampden County for deserving families. Their latest home is under construction in Springfield’s Upper Hill neighborhood, and will be finished within a few months.

Habitat’s executive director, Jennifer Schimmel, told 22News that they have a very unique home-building program.

“The most unique thing that we achieve is partnership with our families; that they put in ‘sweat equity.’ They physically build the structure with us, and then, we provide them with a no-interest loan. Then, they can truly afford the opportunity,” Schimmel said.

To mark their milestone, Habitat for Humanity received recognition from Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno on the steps of City Hall Friday.