Free outdoor movie at Forest Park Friday night

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – If you’re looking for some Friday night family fun, you can head to Springfield for a free outdoor movie!

The first week of Springfield’s Movies in the Park series is rounding out with a showing of Homeward Bound at Forest Park. The movie is scheduled to begin at 8:15 p.m. and will play on a giant, inflatable projector screen.

The 22News Storm Team is expecting mostly clear skies and temperatures in the 70s at showtime.

During the city’s Movies in the Park series, movies will be played Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at three different parks.

Here is the full schedule for the “Movies in the Park” series:

Monday, July 17- Kenefick Park: Homeward Bound

Wednesday, July 19- Blunt Park: Homeward Bound

Friday, July 21- Forest Park: Homeward Bound

Monday, July 24- Kenefick Park: Tarzan

Wednesday, July 26- Blunt Park: Tarzan

Friday, July 28- Forest Park: Tarzan

Monday, July 31- Kenefick Park: Up

Wednesday, August 2- Blunt Park: Up

Friday, August 4- Forest Park: Up