Dog abandoned on Route 9 in Ware making ‘inspiring’ recovery

BOSTON (WWLP) – The ill, elderly dog found abandoned on Route 9 in Ware early May is continuing on her road to recovery.

Eleanor, a blind and deaf Lhasa Apso mix, has been under the care of the Animal Rescue League of Boston since her discovery. The rescue organization says at the time of her abandonment, Eleanor was suffering from matted fur, overgrown nails, and a very discomforting skin condition. It was later discovered that Eleanor also had a double ear infection, two non-cancerous tumors, and chronic dry eye. As a result, Eleanor had to have one eye and the two masses removed.

The ARL says Eleanor is taking advantage at her second chance in life, and has even explored the White Mountains of New Hampshire with her foster family! She is currently not available for adoption as her recovery continues.

The investigation into who abandoned Eleanor is ongoing. If you have any information, you are asked to call ARL Boston’s Law Enforcement Services at (617) 226-5610 or Ware police at (413) 967-3571.

Related Coverage