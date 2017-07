NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP)- The death of a toddler is being investigated in Florence.

Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, told 22News the toddler died at the Meadowbrook Apartments complex on Bridge Road. The toddler was almost two years-old.

Carey said it’s too early in the investigation to determine whether the death is considered suspicious. No other information is being released at this time.