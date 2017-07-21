DCR limiting daily admissions to Wyola State Park

By Published:

SHUTESBURY, Mass. (WWLP) – The Department of Conservation and Recreation is limiting daily admissions to Wyola State Park.

Shutesbury Police said this policy applies to both walk-ins and to vehicles using the State park area and that once the daily limit has been reached, the park staff will close beach access to all visitors for the remainder of the day.

Side street parking is not allowed in the park area. Illegally parked vehicles will be towed.

Shutesbury Police are asking all visitors to call the Wyola State Park at (413) 367-0317 before going.

