CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee Police are warning local residents about a new scheming technique that involves a very official looking piece of mail.

Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk told 22News a mail with an official postmark from Portugal was sent to a Chicopee senior as another attempt to scheme them for their hard earned money.

Police are asking local residents to be extra careful because it’s impossible to trace and get money back once it’s gone.