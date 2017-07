SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is investigating, after a car was set on fire in a Dunkin’ Donuts parking lot.

Dennis Leger, aide to the Springfield Fire Commissioner, told 22News that firefighters were called to 1218 State Street in Pine Point at 11:12 Friday morning. Leger said that a 2006 Acura TL sedan had been set on fire.

Arson investigators are looking into what led up to the fire.