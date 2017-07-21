Baby found not breathing at West Springfield motel; died at hospital

Nothing suspicious found at motel, police chief says

By Published:
bel air inn
A sign for the Bel Air Inn on Route 5 in West Springfield is seen here in a WWLP file image from August of 2016.

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield police say that an infant died after being found unresponsive inside a motel on Route 5 earlier this week.

West Springfield Police Chief Ronald Campurciani told 22News that officers were called to the Bel Air Inn for a report of a three month-old baby who was not breathing.

The baby was rushed to the hospital, but did not survive.

The chief said that nothing suspicious was found at the motel. He said that they are waiting on results of an autopsy to see whether any further investigation is needed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s