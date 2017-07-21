Baby found not breathing at West Springfield motel; died at hospital

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield police say that an infant died after being found unresponsive inside a motel on Route 5 earlier this week.

West Springfield Police Chief Ronald Campurciani told 22News that officers were called to the Bel Air Inn for a report of a three month-old baby who was not breathing.

The baby was rushed to the hospital, but did not survive.

The chief said that nothing suspicious was found at the motel. He said that they are waiting on results of an autopsy to see whether any further investigation is needed.