Avoid leaving your child in a hot car

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It only takes one second of carelessness for your child to get locked in a car.

It’s important to take extra precaution on hot summer days to make sure your child gets out of the car safely.

You can follow these steps to insure that your child is not in the car when you exit:

Check your backseat before leaving your vehicle.

Keep an extra set of keys on you.

Leave the driver’s side door open while you take your kids out of the car.

West Springfield Detective Nicole Herbert told 22News how much hotter the inside of your car can be.

“A vehicle is approximately forty degrees hotter inside than it is on the outside,” Herbert said.

If your child does get locked in a hot car, call 911 immediately.

On really hot days, you may need to break your window to get in.