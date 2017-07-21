Avoid leaving your child in a hot car

By Published:

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It only takes one second of carelessness for your child to get locked in a car.

It’s important to take extra precaution on hot summer days to make sure your child gets out of the car safely.

You can follow these steps to insure that your child is not in the car when you exit:

  • Check your backseat before leaving your vehicle.
  • Keep an extra set of keys on you.
  • Leave the driver’s side door open while you take your kids out of the car.

West Springfield Detective Nicole Herbert told 22News how much hotter the inside of your car can be.

“A vehicle is approximately forty degrees hotter inside than it is on the outside,” Herbert said.

If your child does get locked in a hot car, call 911 immediately.

On really hot days, you may need to break your window to get in.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s