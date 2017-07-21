130 bags of heroin, $2K in cash found in West Springfield motel room raid

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield police say that they found 130 bags of heroin and more than $2,000 cash during a drug raid on a room at Route 5 motel.

According to the department, Angel Luis Sanchez of Chicopee was arrested during the raid at the Red Roof Inn on Thursday. Narcotics detectives and members of the gang task force received a search warrant for the room, where they allegedly found the cash and 130 bags of heroin stamped “Iron Man 2,” as well as several discarded bags of heroin.

Sanchez is charged with possession with intent to distribute a Class A substance and conspiracy to violate the drug law. At the time of the raid, there had also been a trial court warrant out for his arrest.