Well-known Boston chef facing drunk driving charge

GLOUCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Police say a renowned Boston chef and restaurateur is facing a drunken driving charge after she crashed into a parked car.

Police say 53-year-old Barbara Lynch drove into the rear of a parked truck in Gloucester around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The Gloucester Times reports Lynch failed a series of sobriety tests after the crash.

There were no reported injuries, but police say both vehicles were severely damaged.

Lynch’s spokeswoman tells the Boston Globe the chef was shaken up and she is still “understandably upset.” The spokeswoman did not comment on the charge.

Lynch, who leads restaurants such as No. 9 Park and B&G Oysters, was named one of Time magazine’s 100 most influential people in April.