Ways kids can stay safe in the summer heat

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – From running around the park to swinging in the sun, kids are working up a sweat this summer.

Caleb Adams told NEWS 8, “We were on the monkey bars, the rock wall the rings and playing shark tag.”

Extreme heat can cause kids to become sick. Medical experts said when we have long stretches of high heat and humidity doctors get calls from concerned parents.

Associate Chief of Children’s Services at Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital Dr. Gregory Germain said, “This summer we will see the occasional mildly dehydrated child come through the office. We will sometimes get calls from parents who are worried about more severe symptoms.” Dr. Germain described the symptoms you need to look out for, “They may be a little bit off balance. They may complain of nausea. They may vomit. They may be very very sweaty.”

Parents said they make sure their kids don’t get too much sun. Heather Glynn added, “They don’t realize they need to go inside. It’s more me telling them they need to go inside.” Ann Adams told NEWS 8, “Lots of water, sunscreen and try to keep them in the shade as best you can.” A favorite at the park is the ice cream truck on a hot day. Ann Adams added, “We enjoyed the ice cream. Definitely.” Caleb Adams told NEWS 8, “Two ball screw ball cherry.”

Ann Adams said it is hard to keep her kids inside during the summer. So she packs a go-bag with food, sunscreen and ice cold water. Ann Adams added, “Just keeping them healthy and try to keep them active but at the same time safe.”

Experts said have a safety plan for kids playing outside in the heat. Dr. Germain said, “Take breaks. Keep them hydrated. Stay away from energy drinks. Know if your child is more vulnerable to the average population water is a great dehydration fluid, we forget that sometimes.”