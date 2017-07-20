Two arrested after drug raid in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police arrested two people in a drug raid that happened Thursday morning.

Springfield Police told 22News 39-year-old Ricardo Cotto and 28-year-old Jennifer Ortiz of Springfield are facing charges of possession of a Class A substance with intent to distribute, 2 counts of possession of a Class B substance with intent to distribute and possession of a Class D substance with intent to distribute.

Springfield Police Captain Brian Keenan said officers acted on a search warrant at a multi-family home on Central Street around 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

“This raid was the result of an investigation into narcotics sales in the metro and south end areas. Commissioner Barbieri has prioritized these investigations in the Springfield Police Department to fight the opioid epidemic.” Capt. Keenan said.

Officers seized four bags of heroin, 8.2 grams of cocaine, three large bags of marijuana and $1,596 in cash.