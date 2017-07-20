Trump interview makes headlines

(NBC NEWS) – This morning President Donald Trump is making headlines for bold statements he made in a new interview with the New York Times.

Among them are a warning to Special Counsel Robert Mueller not to probe Trump’s finances and a rebuke to Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

In President Donald Trump’s interview with the New York Times, sharp criticism for one of his earliest backers in Washington.

Trump saying he never would have Appointed Attorney General Jeff Sessions. “Sessions never should’ve recused himself, he should’ve told me before he took the job and I would’ve picked somebody else,” said President Trump.

There was more criticism for Special Counsel Robert Mueller who’s conducting the Russia inquiry Trump warning him about looking into family finances. “I don’t make money from Russia. In fact I put out a letter saying I don’t make, from one of the most highly respected law firms, accounting firms,” said President Donald Trump.

The interview comes amid the revelation President Trump had a second, previously undisclosed encounter with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G-20 summit in Germany.

one the white house has downplayed saying trump met with leaders from many nations.

And the news former campaign manager Paul Manafort and Donald Trump Jr. Will testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee next week. “I think we’re headed for a massive clash. It’s clear Donald Trump is not going to respect this investigation. I don’t think it’s a coincidence he launched this attack after the investigation got close to his son.” Former Justice Department Spokesman Matthew Miller.

Senior Trump adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner will be interviewed by the senate intelligence committee staff in a closed session on Monday

And more developments this morning, the New York Times reporting that banking regulators are probing hundreds of millions of dollars in loans to Trump from Deutsche Bank. The bank considered key to understanding Trump’s finances.