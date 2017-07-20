CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – Why spend tons of money on treats for your pups when you can make them yourself! Shawn Sherry with the Paw Street Barkery showed us how to make delicious Triple Berry “Pup”sicles!

Ingredients

1/2 cup blueberries

1/2 cup strawberries

1/2 cup blackberries

Equipment/Supplies

Freezer

Ice Cube Tray or Popsicle tray

Blender

Knife

Popsicle sticks or similar

Directions

Wash all fruit and cut stems off of strawberries if required. Place all fruit, along with 1/2 cup of water into blender. Blend on high until a puree is achieved. Pour puree into each pocket of ice cube tray or Popsicle tray. Place Popsicle sticks into center of pock. Place into freezer for 2 hours to harden. Popsicles will last for 1 month in freezer.