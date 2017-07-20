“Thunderbird Thursdays” to bring entertainment to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Thunderbirds have partnered with the Business Improvement District to bring family fun to the city on Thursdays.

Hockey season may be over but the team is still bringing entertainment to the city.

Thursday was the first “Thunderbird Thursday,” which featured live music, food, and craft beer.

“We’re hoping that it extends beyond our fan base,” Nathan Costa, Executive Vice President of the Springfield Thunderbirds told 22News. “We’re trying to provide a social atmosphere something to do downtown after work for young professionals and kids. It’s not for one group of people, hoping to expand upon that this year.”

“Thunderbird Thursdays” will run from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. each week, until October 12.

Thursday night’s event was held at The Market Place.

The location will change each week.