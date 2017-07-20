State looking into adding interchange on the Mass Pike

BOSTON (WWLP) – Anyone who drives the Pike to Berkshire county knows that really long stretch between Westfield and Lee.

But the state plans to consider adding a new interchange on the Mass Pike between Exits 2 and 3.

On Monday, Governor Charlie Baker approved a feasibility study for adding an interchange on I-90 between the Westfield and Lee interchanges, a 30 mile stretch with no exit.

Under the plan, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation will study several factors of getting the exit up and running, including projected costs, environmental impact, and funding sources.

Westfield State Senator Don Humason told 22News a mid-point exit could shorten trips for a lot of drivers.

“I think it will improve conditions for everybody,” Senator Humason said. “Both the commuters from the hill towns as well as the people in downtown Westfield.”

This study is a just first step in the process of a possible new exit on the Pike. MassDOT is expected to release their findings before July of next year.