State awards Community Development block grants

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Baker-Polito administration has awarded 39 Community Development Block Grants, totaling $30.5 million, to 58 communities across Massachusetts.

Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) help cities and towns respond to specific housing, community, and economic development projects that support low- and moderate-income residents, or revitalize under served areas. Housing and Economic Development Secretary Jay Ash said that investing in municipal housing, service, and transportation infrastructure is essential to the state’s economic success.

Massachusetts’ Community Development Block Grant Program is federally funded. Since 2015, the state has provided $84-million to 180 communities. Below is a list of western Massachusetts communities’ awards and projects.

Adams will receive $800,000 to provide town center infrastructure improvements and design for the Hoosac Valley Park.

Amherst will receive $825,000 for East Hadley Road infrastructure improvements, planning for supportive housing project, Housing Authority modernization and support for a food pantry, homelessness services, youth mentoring and family stabilization services.

Becket will receive $772,800 to provide housing rehabilitation assistance to 20 units.

Buckland will receive $541,868 for infrastructure improvements to Green Street and to support a food pantry.

Chester will receive $800,000 for infrastructure improvements to Hampden Street.

Chesterfield, Cummington, Goshen, Peru, Plainfield and Worthington will receive $1,010,421 to provide housing rehabilitation assistance to 18 units and for childcare assistance, elder services and a food pantry.

Greenfield will receive $775,000 for housing rehabilitation assistance for four units, School, Leyden Woods and Davis Streets infrastructure improvements, a commercial rehabilitation program and to support a food pantry, youth and elder services.

Leverett, Deerfield, Sunderland and Conway will receive $1,294,928 for housing rehabilitation to 24 units.

Montague will receive $490,611 for housing rehabilitation assistance to three units, design projects for Rutter's Park and demolition of Strathmore Mill building and to provide social services to include youth leadership, job training, recovery counseling and elder services.

Monterey will receive $800,000 for housing rehabilitation for 18 units.

North Adams will receive $825,000 for improvements to a community center, park improvements, a historic properties inventory and social services.

Palmer will receive $507,663 to provide housing rehabilitation assistance to three units, rehabilitation of Thorndike Playground and support domestic violence prevention services.

Russell, Huntington, Middlefield and Chester will receive $1,183,165 for housing rehabilitation assistance to 8 units and infrastructure improvements to Main and Old Westfield roads.

Shelburne will receive $757,064 for rehabilitation assistance to the Highland Village housing authority property and to support a food pantry.

Ware, Warren and Hardwick will receive $1,053,100 for housing rehabilitation services to 24 units and to support social services for senior outreach, youth services, domestic violence prevention, adult education and community health.

Warren will receive $675,320 for Quaboag Street infrastructure improvements and domestic violence prevention services.

West Springfield will receive $825,000 for housing rehabilitation assistance for 7 units, public facilities improvements, code enforcement, and support for self-sufficiency and homebuyer programs, ESOL, camp scholarships and Head Start.