Springfield’s un-posted speed limit is 25 MPH, but many don’t obey

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield drivers have been urged to slow down on streets that do not have a posted speed limit.

On Garfield Street in the Forest Park neighborhood, drivers are now required not to exceed the 25 mile per hour speed limit; a five mile per hour reduction from the previous speed limit.

22News cameras caught drivers traveling much faster than 25 miles per hour. Neighbors told 22News that they don’t expect drivers to follow the reduced speed rules.

“Well, it’s kind of dangerous, because the kids play around here. The school is on the corner, so it’s pretty bad,” Garfield Street resident Emmanuel Rivera said. “They put a stop sign on the end of the street to slow them down a bit; they drive pretty fast around here.”

Other neighbors also told 22News that they are hoping the stop sign will achieve what the law against speeding so far has failed to accomplish.