Springfield police, firefighters investigating threat to blow up car at Walgreen’s

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) Springfield police and fire departments were called to a bomb threat at a drug store in the city’s Liberty Heights neighborhood Thursday morning.

According to Springfield Fire Department spokesman Dennis Leger, the threat is being investigated at Walgreen’s located at 625 Carew Street.

Leger said someone threatened to blow up a car parked next to the propane tank storage in the store’s parking lot.

22News put a call in to the fire department for more information.