Springfield man found guilty in 2016 murder

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Hampden jury has found a Springfield man guilty of second degree murder, Thursday.

The Hampden County District Attorney’s Office said Jorge Concepcion-Pesquera was found guilty for the murder of Larry Santiago in 2016.

The incident happened in Ludlow in the parking lot outside of the Open Door Café.

“My sympathy continues to be with Mr. Santiago’s family as they deal with this tragic loss,” Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni stated in a news release. “I would like to thank the Ludlow Police Department, the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to my office, and Chief Trial Counsel Eduardo Velazquez for diligence and great work in seeing this case to a conviction and a just result.”

Pesquera will be sentenced Friday at 11 a.m.

