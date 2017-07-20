Southwick resident donates $8K for new police dog

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – Tuesday night, the Southwick Police Department was looking for donations from residents to purchase their new police dog and well it didn’t take long for them to get it.

On Wednesday, Southwick resident Jack Jeneral donated the full amount of $8,000.

Jeneral said he felt it was his time to give back and this was the perfect opportunity to do so.

In May, Jax the department’s police dog retired from the force after 10 years of service.

Jax’s handler Officer Thomas Krutka was promoted to Sergeant, now the police department is in the process of selecting a new K-9 handler.