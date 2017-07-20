Serial killer Gacy victim identified

(KARE) A Chicago-area sheriff has identified another victim of notorious serial killer John Wayne Gacy as a teenager from St. Paul.

Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart issued a news release on Wednesday identifying the victim as James Byron Haakenson. Haakenson left Minnesota at age 16 and moved to Chicago in summer, 1976. He is believed to have been killed by Gacy in August of that year.

“He called home and said, ‘I’m here. I’m fine, Mom. I’m good,'” said his sister, Lorie Sisterman. “And apparently that day he was murdered.”

Haakenson’s mother reported him missing to St. Paul police on Sept. 2, 1976, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. The teen was listed as a runaway and his probable destination was reported as unknown, “maybe Chicago,” according to reports from the time.

