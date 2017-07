WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – A section of Church Street in Ware is closed due to a single vehicle crash.

Ware Police Officer LuAnn Czapla told 22News police closed Church Street from Pleasant Street to Main Street.

Viewer photos sent to 22News via ReportIt show a garbage truck that had hit and shared a utility pole.

Czapla said information about the crash is not available at this time.

22News has a crew on the way, we’ll bring you new information as it becomes available.