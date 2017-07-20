Season 5 announced as final season of The Originals

(CW) – Executive Producer Julie Plec has announce that the next season of The Originals will be the last season for the show.

Julie Plec post this on Twitter Thursday afternoon:

A year ago, it was announced that The Vampire Diaries would air it’s final season during the 2016-17 season.

The Originals Season 5 will begin shooting on Monday, July 24th and returns on air during the mid-season of the 2017-18 season.

Expect to see more news about The Originals in the coming days as we head into San Diego Comic Con.