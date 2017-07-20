Rolling lane closure causes traffic backup on I-91

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – You may have been stuck in it: I-91 north resembled a parking lot on Thursday morning.

It cleared up a short time later, but the continuing construction on the raised portion of I-91 north through Springfield was down to one lane during the morning rush hour. Southbound was flowing freely.

The closure bottle-necked traffic and caused a backup that stretched back to the Longmeadow curve.

The State Department of Transportation told 22News this was what they call a “rolling lane closure” to allow workers to better maneuver equipment and personnel into position.

Driver like Juan Gonzalez told 22News that they try and do themselves a favor by avoiding the highway altogether.

“It’s just a total mess. I try to avoid I-91. I haven’t been on it in a while,” Gonzalez explained. “I go on East Columbus. Sometimes I take Maple to Chestnut and then, when I get to where the old bus terminal used to be, I take the highway.”

MassDOT said Thursday morning’s rolling lane closure only last for several minutes. But no doubt the timing of the closure during peak traffic, when people are trying to get to work, made it feel like several hours.