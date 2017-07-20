Retired judge honored with portrait in Chicopee courthouse

Mary Hurley currently serves on the Governor's Council

Sy Becker Published: Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor’s Councilor Mary Hurley was recognized on Thursday for her nearly 20 years as a Chicopee District Court Judge.

Hurley’s former colleagues honored her with a portrait which will hang in the court complex. Judge Hurley, a former two-term Springfield Mayor, told 22News she’s honored to receive the recognition.

“It’s really the culmination of a great career, a 2nd career or a fourth career,” Hurley said. “But I’m enjoying it all. I was urged to do this much against my better judgment. Actuall, people say ‘how long ago did you have that taken? You look ten years younger.’ And I actually had it done last year.”

The retired district court judge is serving her first term on the Governor’s Council, the panel that oversees the Governor’s choices for judgeship.

