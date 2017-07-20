Recreational marijuana bill lands on Gov. Bakers desk

Governor Baker has 10 days to review the bill

BOSTON (WWLP) – The state’s recreational marijuana law re-write is on Governor Charlie Baker’s desk.

After the House approved the bill Wednesday, the Senate on Thursday, voted 32-6 to reform the voter approved recreational marijuana law.

The final bill calls for a maximum of 20 percent tax on pot sales, a rate that nearly doubles the 12 percent tax approved by voters in November.

One western Massachusetts state senator was among a handful of lawmakers who opposed the pot proposal.

“I don’t think five years, 10 years, 20 years from now, we’re going to look back on this decision to legalize marijuana and think it was a good decision,” said State Senator Don Humason, (R) Westfield. “I think there’s going to be a lot of buyer’s remorse.”

He can sign it, or send it back to the legislature with amendments.

