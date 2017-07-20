PVTA cuts causing concern in Hampshire County

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Facing a nearly $2 million budget shortfall, the PVTA is cutting services.

Some routes will remain full-service, while others will be reduced, and still others are being eliminated entirely. One of those routes being discontinued is the Tiger Trolley, which connects South Hadley and Holyoke.

22News caught up with the trolley when it stopped at the South Hadley Public Library. Nobody got on. Officials from the PVTA says that ridership was low.

Kevin McCaffrey, Director of Government and Community Relations for Mount Holyoke College, said that he is worried about the cuts.

“Very concerned about our Five College route- these transport a million riders a year. They are essential in what we do in terms of offering education to our students. Five thousand students a year take classes on other campuses,” McCaffrey said.

McCaffrey wants to maintain access to public transportation for students at the Five Colleges (UMass, Amherst, Hampshire, Mount Holyoke, and Smith), many of whom do not have cars.

The PVTA will reduce service on its R29 route, which stops at Mount Holyoke, UMass, and Hampshire College. It will, however make no changes to route 39, which the PVTA had earlier proposed to eliminate.

McCaffrey also said that he is concerned about the PVTA’s plan to alter the M40 Minuteman Express route, which stops at Smith College, the Hampshire Mall, and UMass.

