Public utility companies push for increase in rates

BOSTON (WWLP) – Your electricity bill could soon be going up by $10 a month, and even up to $18 if the Department of Public Utilities approves a rate hike proposal.

The Department of Public Utilities is considering a proposal from NSTAR and Western Massachusetts Electric Company to increase rates for Eversource electricity customers by 9 percent to 11 percent over a two year period.

In the first year of the plan, your bill would increase by $9.78 per month without heating, and $17.89 with heating.

The companies are expected to gain $96 million from the rate hikes if the proposal is approved.

Pittsfield State Senator Adam Hinds told 22News that past rate increases have lead to companies going out of business and more than 300 lost jobs.

“You can’t do that on the backs of folks in western Mass,” Hinds explained. “A lot of business owners will come to us and say that it’s energy costs in Massachusetts, but particularly in western Massachusetts that impact their ability to expand.”

If the Department of Public Utilities approves the plan, rate increases would start in January of 2018.