Police profiling study looks at problem patterns in 9 towns

By Published:

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A study of racial profiling by Connecticut police has taken closer look at nine departments previously identified as having an issue with pulling over a disproportionately large number of minorities.

The supplemental study, presented Thursday to a state advisory board, looked at police enforcement during 2014 and 2015 in Bloomfield, Meriden, Newington, New Milford, Norwalk, Trumbull, West Hartford, Wethersfield, Windsor, and the area patrolled by State Police Troop H.

It examined reasons for stops, where they were made, who was pulled over, and patterns.

Of 294 officers with more than 50 traffic stops, the study identified 18 officers for whom stops were out of line with other officers in their departments.

The Central Connecticut State University researchers say the disparities “may indicate” bias but don’t prove racial profiling.

