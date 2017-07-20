Pioneer Valley Credit Union hosts block party for members

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The New England Patriot Cheerleaders were part of a block party hosted by the Pioneer Valley Credit Union on Thursday.

Neighbors, members, and staff enjoyed free food, entertainment, and the chance to win prizes.

The highlight of the block party was the chance to get an autographed photo of one of three The New England Patriots cheerleaders who were there.

“It’s really a great community event,” Jennie McPherson told 22News. “People are just enjoying having a fun day to associate with other people and eat some food.”

This is the sixth year the Pioneer Valley Credit Union held its block party, and they plan to continue it as an annual event.

Three members of the New England Patriots Cheerleaders